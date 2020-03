ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” An Alma resident has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the first case in Crawford County, according to Mayor Jerry Martin.

In a Facebook post, Martin says the infected person is a resident of the Alma community and is taking the necessary quarantine precautions.

Mayor Martin also urges businesses that remain open to not encourage events that draw large crowds and asks the residents of Alma to stay safe and practice social distancing.