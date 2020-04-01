America Knits begins manufacturing medical face masks and gowns

Swainsboro, GA. (WJBF) — A small plant in Georgia is one of four businesses designated by the Presidential Task Force to pause normal operations and begin manufacturing needed medical equipment such as masks and gowns.

The plant quickly had to retool equipment and train employees to properly produce the necessary equipment, some major changes happening in less than a week.

A possible silver lining, however, is the drastic need for medical equipment allowed America Knits to hire night shift workers and keep the factory running 20 hours a day.

America Knits president Steven Hawkins says that the plant will likely be solely focused on this sort of production for at least 3 months.