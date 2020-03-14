Closings
Amid COVID-19 local restaurants step up to help the community, school lunch program

Coronavirus

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the coronavirus outbreak already shutting down a wide variety of schools and businesses, local restaurants stepped in to do their part to make sure no child goes hungry if Fayetteville decides to suspend public schools.

At this time, Fayetteville Public Schools are still in session and closely monitoring the situation, but if they were these restaurants in the area have already committed to feeding those in need:

  • Wright’s Barbecue
  • CJ’s Butcher Boy Burgers
  • JJ’s Grill
  • Jersey Mike’s

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA for updates and additional participating restaurants.

