April 1 COVID-19 update: 566 cases, 8 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has 566 cumulative cases of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health website on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The state’s official death toll remains at eight.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide a further update – and will likely announce more cases – at his daily press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 7920 people have now been tested in the state.

The ADH reports 42 people have recovered from the virus.

