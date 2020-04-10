April 10 COVID-19 update: 1164 cases, 307 recoveries, 21 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday reports 1164 cumulative cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

There have been 307 recoveries from COVID-19 and 21 deaths in Arkansas due to the virus, according to the ADH website as of 8:10 a.m. on April 10.

Arkansas health officials report 17,113 total tests conducted for COVID-19 in the state.

Nationally, there have been 16,703 deaths and 26,522 recoveries from the coronavirus, according to the ADH.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will likely provide a further update on the state of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday.

For more information on COVID-19 in Arkansas, visit the ADH website.