April 13 COVID-19 update: 1398 cases, 376 recoveries, 29 deaths in Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives the State of the State address on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the senate chamber of the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Arkansas House of Representatives, which met across town at the Jack Stephens Center, watched the address via live video stream. (Tommy Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health on Monday reports 1398 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state and 29 deaths due to the virus, according to the Health Department website.

There have been 376 recoveries in the state and a total of 20,792 Arkansans have been tested for the virus, the ADH reports.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (270), Crittenden (101), Garland (99) and Jefferson (98) counties.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide a further update on the state of COVID-19 at a press conference on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.