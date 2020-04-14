April 14 COVID-19 update: 1498 cases, 444 recoveries, 32 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1498 cumulative cases of COVID-19 at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

Hutchinson announced two additional deaths due to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 32. One of the deaths was an individual aged in their 50s and the other was older than 65, according to Secretary Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are 81 Arkansans currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 29 patients on ventilators, according to Hutchinson.

Smith reported 444 recoveries in Arkansas, meaning 1024 cases of COVID-19 are currently “active” in the state.

There are 206 health care workers who have contracted COVID-19, including 65 who have met the qualifications for recovery.

In the state’s nursing homes, there have been 93 residents infected, 71 workers, and six deaths in total. The cases are spread across 28 nursing homes in Arkansas, Smith said.

For more information, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.