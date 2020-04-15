April 15 COVID-19 update: 1562 cases, 487 recoveries, 32 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1562 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

There have been 32 total deaths in the state due to COVID-19 and 487 recoveries from the virus, the ADH website reports.

The state reports 21,800 Arkansans have been tested in total.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (341), Crittenden (121), Jefferson (106) and Garland (103) counties.

For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.