April 16 COVID-19 update: 1620 cases, 548 recoveries, 37 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1620 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and four additional deaths due to the virus at his daily press conference on Thursday.

The 1620 cases are a 51-case jump since Hutchinson’s last update on Wednesday. The four additional deaths raise the state’s death toll to 37.

Of the additional deaths, two were under the age of 65 and two were older than 65, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith. Smith said all four individuals had underlying conditions.

There are 85 Arkansans currently hospitalized with the virus, up by two since Thursday, including 21 on ventilators.

According to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, there have been 548 recoveries from COVID-19 in the state, meaning 1035 cases are considered ‘active.’

Smith provided an update on COVID-19 in Arkansas correctional facilities, reporting 86 cases (59 inmates, 27 staff) at Little Rock Community Corrections, 55 cases (46 inmates, 9 staff) at the Forrest City federal prison, and 46 cases (all inmates) at the Cummins Unit.

There have been 223 health care workers infected in Arkansas and 118 nursing home residents, Smith said.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 22,675 people have been tested for COVID-19.

For more information on the state’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.