April 17 COVID-19 update: 1,695 cases, 593 recovered, 37 deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,695 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday.

The state’s death toll remains at 37, Hutchinson said.

There are currently 93 patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, including 23 on ventilators.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith reports 593 people in the state have recovered from COVID-19, meaning 1065 are currently considered active.

There have 228 health care workers infected with the virus and 116 residents in nursing homes.

Smith announced that the ADH received a verbal report of 83 new positive cases at Cummins Prison in Lincoln County. Smith said there are now 129 cases at the prison.

At the Forrest City federal correctional facility, there are seven new inmates who have tested positive for a total of 62 at that facility.

In Little Rock, there are three additional positive cases at a community correctional facility for a total of 89 (62 inmates, 27 staff).

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 23,494 individuals in the state have been tested for COVID-19.