In this Sunday, March 29, 2020 photo, a video screen outside the Clinton presidential library in Little Rock, Ark., includes guidance about social distancing. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas has surpassed 600, according to the latest figures from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH reported in an update on Wednesday night 624 total cases and 10 deaths due to the coronavirus in Arkansas.

The state reports 8460 individuals have been tested for COVID-19.

There have been 42 reported recoveries from the virus.