April 20 COVID-19 update: 1923 cases, 749 recoveries, 42 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1923 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday.

There have been two additional deaths due to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 42.

The 1923 cases are a 142-case increase since the governor’s last update on Sunday. Of the new cases, there are 117 at the Cummins Unit prison facility, Hutchinson said.

Not all of the data from the prison is in the Arkansas Department of Health system and is thus not reflected in the case count, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

The number of infections at the Cummins Unit is now approximately 600, according to Smith. Three inmates have been hospitalized, Smith said.

There are 93 patients hospitalized in Arkansas, including 24 on ventilators.

Seven more health care workers have been infected, Smith said, raising the total to 244. The number of nursing home residents infected remains at 128.

There have been 749 recoveries in Arkansas, meaning 1133 cases are currently considered ‘active.’

As of its last update, the ADH reported 26,483 tests conducted in Arkansas.

