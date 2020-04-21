April 21 COVID-19 update: 2227 cases, 809 recoveries, 43 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an additional 304 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

There are now 2227 cumulative cases in the state. Of the 304 cases announced Tuesday, there are 262 inside the Cummins Unit prison facility in Lincoln County and 42 around Arkansas. The state now reports 670 inmates infected inside the Cummins Unit, along with ten staff members, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

Governor Hutchinson seemed to acknowledge that a White House map he shared yesterday showing Arkansas as one of the top states for per capita testing was not accurate.

“I take some responsibility for that. I probably should have called the White House and looked at that more closely,” Hutchinson said. “I’ll take responsibility for that. In terms of the White House, I am curious exactly their source to that. I do think they were talking about [testing] capacity, and it’s probably a little bit of difference there, their view of capacity and our view of reality.”

The governor acknowledged the state’s need for increased testing capacity.

“We need to do more,” he said. Hutchinson said he would reach out to the White House for further clarification.

The governor announced one new death due to the virus on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 43.

There are currently 86 patients hospitalized in Arkansas with COVID-19, Hutchinson said, including 27 on ventilators. There have been 249 health care workers infected across the state and 135 nursing home residents.

Smith reports 809 Arkansans have recovered from the virus.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

