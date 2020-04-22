Coronavirus in Arkansas Wednesday update: 2276 cases, 863 recoveries, 42 deaths

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2276 cumulative cases of COVID-19 at his daily press conference on Wednesday.

Hutchinson said the state’s death toll has actually be reduced by one, down to 42, after a Missouri resident who died in Arkansas was removed from the total.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has risen from 86 to 97, the governor said.

Of the 49 new cases announced by the state Wednesday, thirteen are inmates at the Cummins Unit state prison in Lincoln County, Hutchinson reported.

There have been 29,713 tests conducted in Arkansas, the ADH reports.

For more information on COVID-19 in Arkansas, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.