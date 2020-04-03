April 3 COVID-19 update: 687 cases, 12 deaths in Arkansas

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Gov. Hutchinson is resisting issuing a broad stay-at-home order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, even as the state’s cases continue to increase. Health officials on Thursday, March 2, 2020, said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to at least 643, with two additional deaths. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday reports 687 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths in the state due to the virus.

The ADH reports 58 total recoveries from COVID-19.

Pulaski County, where state capitol Little Rock is located, reports the largest number of cases in the state: 127. Cleburne County is second-worst with 64, followed by Jefferson County with 50.

Benton County reports 42 positive cases, while Washington County’s total stands at 24.

The state reports 8996 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Of the 683 positive results, 151 have returned from ADH labs, while 492 have returned from commercial labs.

Visit the Arkansas Department of Health’s COVID-19 page for more information.