April 3 COVID-19 update: 687 cases, 12 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday reports 687 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths in the state due to the virus.
The ADH reports 58 total recoveries from COVID-19.
Pulaski County, where state capitol Little Rock is located, reports the largest number of cases in the state: 127. Cleburne County is second-worst with 64, followed by Jefferson County with 50.
Benton County reports 42 positive cases, while Washington County’s total stands at 24.
The state reports 8996 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Of the 683 positive results, 151 have returned from ADH labs, while 492 have returned from commercial labs.
