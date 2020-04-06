April 6 COVID-19 update: 875 confirmed cases, 16 deaths in Arkansas

Healthcare professionals wear personal protective equipment as they prepare to test patients for flu, strep throat, and coronavirus from their parked cars on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the St. Bernards Urgent Care Clinic on Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 875 confirmed cases and 16 total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state at his daily press conference on Monday.

The governor announced no new deaths in the state since his last press conference on Sunday.

There are currently 74 patients hospitalized throughout the state. Of those, twenty-two are on ventilators, which is five fewer than Sunday’s report.

One new county in the state, Izard, has its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Of the 875 confirmed cases, there are 122 health care workers with COVID-19, according to Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health. The cases include 15 physicians, 36 nurses, 15 CNAs, and various other licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers.

Smith said 13 nursing homes in the state have at least one resident or worker who have tested positive.

Arkansas received 949 test results on Sunday with a 4 percent positive test rate.

Smith reported 102 Arkansans have now recovered from the virus.