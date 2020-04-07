April 7 COVID-19 update: 946 cases, 18 deaths in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced 946 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Arkansas.

Both deaths were individuals over 65-years-old, according to Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health. The state’s death toll now stands at 18.

The 946 cases are a 71-case jump since the governor’s last press conference on Monday. The cases include 134 healthcare workers who have been infected by COVID-19.

There are two new counties in the state with a COVID-19 case, Logan and Clay County.

Hutchinson said the state has completed 1400 tests in the last 24 hours – the largest in any single-day period so far. Those tests, most reported from private labs, returned a 1.6 percent positivity rate.

The governor pointed to several statistics that show Arkansas performing as well or better than neighboring states, including number of hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

In Arkansas, the rate is 2.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, compared to 9.1 in Oklahoma, 7.1 in Missouri, and 5.5 in Tennessee.

Arkansas’ testing rate is 454.9 per 100,000 people, compared to 1525.7 in Louisiana, 746.1 in Tennessee, 492.2 in Missouri, and 73.3 in Oklahoma, according to another slide shown by Hutchinson on Tuesday.

There are currently 74 individuals hospitalized in Arkansas, including 26 patients on ventilators.

Smith reported 152 recoveries in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 50 since the last report on Monday.