FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has reached 1000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health website.

The state’s death toll stands at 18.

The ADH reports there have been 201 recoveries from COVID-19 around the state.

A total of 14,530 individuals have been tested in Arkansas.

You can view the latest statistics from the Arkansas Department of Health here.