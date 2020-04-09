April 9 COVID-19 update: 1094 cases, 253 recoveries, 21 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1094 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Thursday.

There have been three additional deaths in the state due to the virus, according to Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Two of the deceased individuals were in their 60s and the other was an individual over the age of 70, Smith said.

Arkansas’ death toll now stands at 21.

The 1094 cases are a 71-case increase since the governor’s last press conference on Wednesday.

The cases include 158 healthcare workers, Smith said, an increase of 18 since yesterday’s update.

Excluding recoveries, there are 841 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, including 31 Arkansans currently on ventilators, according to Smith.

Smith said 253 people in the state have recovered from the virus.