AR: 12,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/9

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 12,416 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending May 9, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.
PRIOR WEEKS
- May 2: 13,448 (adjusted from 12,436)
- April 25: 16,745
- April 18: 25,404 (adjusted from 24,236)
- April 11: 34,635
- April 4: 60,992
- March 28: 26,944
- March 21: 9,275
The DOL states that COVID-19 continues to impact the number of initial claims filed.
Nationally, 2.98 million initial claims were filed for the week ending May 9. In the last two months more than 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment.
The federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims totaled 841,995 from 30 states for the week ending May 9 — Arkansas did not have any filings listed on the report. There were 1 million claims on May 2.
For the week ending April 25, 23 states reported 3.4 million PUA claims. Thirteen states had 79,538 people file for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.
LARGEST INCREASES BY 1ST TIME FILERS (WEEK ENDING MAY 2)
- OK: 41,385
- MD: 25,318
- NJ: 16,360
- ME: 8,452
- PR: 4,600
LARGEST DECREASES BY 1ST TIME FILERS (WEEK ENDING MAY 2)
- FL: 258,243
- AL: 45,981
- GA: 38,213
- WA: 37,289
- PA: 33,451
As of Thursday morning, there were 4.371 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 297,682 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the U.S. there were 1.39 million confirmed cases and 84,136 deaths.