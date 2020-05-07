AR: 12,436 filed for unemployment — week ending 5/2

In this April 30, 2020 photo, people wait outside of the at the Arkansas Workforce Center as the line wraps around the building in Jacksonville, Ark. (Thomas Metthe/ Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The week ending May 2, 12,436 laid-off workers filed initial unemployment claims in Arkansas, according to the Department of Labor (DOL). A decrease of more than 5,000 from the previous week of April 25.

Overall, COVID-19 continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment, according to the report.

Nationally, unemployment claims have dropped. Last week, 3.2 million workers filed for benefits, a decrease of 677,000 from the previous week. For the seven weeks — impacted by COVID-19 — 33.5 million first-time unemployment claims have been filed, according to DOL.

The DOL’s weekly report includes, for the first time, claimants filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims. Those claims across the country were at about 584,000. For the week ending April 18, there were nearly 995,000 claims.

Seven states had an increase in filed claims: WA, GA, NY, OR, AL, AK and NV.

The top five states that decreased in filed claims: CA, FL, CT, NA and PA.