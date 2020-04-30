AR: 170,000+ file unemployment claims in 6 weeks

In this Thursday, April 23, 2020, photo a Pulaski County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s officer gives out numbers as people wait in line at the Arkansas Workforce Center, in Little Rock. Payouts from the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund soared last week to nearly $17.6 million. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Unemployment claims in Arkansas were 16,745 for the week ending April 25, a drop of 8,650, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.

PRIOR WEEKS

April 18: 25,404 (adjusted from 24,236)

April 11: 34,635

April 4: 60,992

March 28: 26,944

March 21: 9,275

The DOL states COVID-19 continues to impact the number of initial claims across the country.

Nationally, for the week ending April 25, initial unemployment claims were 3.8 million — a decrease of more than 600,000. Last week’s claims were 4.442 million, that number was revised to include an additional 15,000, according to the DOL’s report. While there has been a decrease week-to-week, more than 30 million have applied for unemployment in the last six weeks.

Last week in Arkansas, at a statewide COVID-19 town hall meeting, the Division of Workforce Services announced that applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will begin during the week of April 27 – May 1. This application, created through the CARES Act, offers benefits for self-employed persons, independent contractors, and gig-economy workers.

