AR: 5,400+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/8

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Initial unemployment claims in Arkansas dropped for the week ending August 8 to 5,472, according to the Labor Department’s (DOL) weekly unemployment insurance claims report released Thursday, August 13.

Last week, 12,750 claims were filed in Arkansas, according to the DOL.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for the week ending August, 8 were 10,160.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims last update was July 25 with 14,907 people filing in Arkansas, according to the DOL.

Nationally, there were 963,000 initial unemployment claims filed — a drop of 228,000. This is the first time claims dipped below 1 million since the start of the pandemic in March.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 963,000 for the week ending 8/8 (-228,000).



Insured unemployment was 15,486,000 for the week ending 8/1 (-604,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) August 13, 2020

The virus is in its fifth month and unemployment in Arkansas, and across the country, indicates that COVID-19 continues to impact the number of claims filed, according to the DOL.

Johns Hopkins University data shows more than 20.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and more than 750,000 deaths as of Thursday morning, August 13. In the U.S. there are more than 5.1 million cases and 166,038 deaths.

AR: 12,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/1

AR: 14,700 filed for unemployment — week ending 7/25

AR: 15,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/18

AR: 13,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/11