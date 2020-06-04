AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/30

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this May 7, 2020, photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. The record unemployment rate reflects a nation ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, the economic devastation upending the presidential campaign and forcing President Donald Trump to overcome historic headwinds to win a second term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 8,050 first-time unemployment claims filed in Arkansas for the week ending May 30, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report.

This is a drop of 2,775 from the week ending May 23.

Last week, claims in Arkansas were adjusted to show an additional 361 bringing the new total to 10,825 (10,464 was initially reported by DOL).

The DOL reports more than 1.8 million filed for unemployment nationally, a decrease of nearly a quarter-million.

Since mid-March, 42.6 million new claims have been filed.

The Department of Labor states that the new coronavirus pandemic continues to “impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment,” even with the job market showing signs of it slowly recovering.

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows 6,535,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and 386,464 deaths as of Thursday morning, June 4. In the U.S. there are 1,851,520 cases and more than 107,000 deaths.

On Wednesday, June 3, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 2,208 active cases and a total of 142 deaths from the virus in Arkansas.

AR: 10,464 filed for unemployment — week ending 5/23

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers