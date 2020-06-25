AR: 9,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/20

Work progresses on a new home in a Little Rock, Ark., neighborhood. 2/19/ 2008. Employers slashed jobs by 63,000 in February, the most in five years, the starkest sign yet the country is heading dangerously toward recession or is in one already. Job losses were widespread, with hefty cuts coming from construction, manufacturing, retailing, financial services and a variety of professional and business services. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 9,135 initial unemployment claims filed in Arkansas for the week ending June 20, according to the Labor Department’s (DOL) weekly report.

Filings in Arkansas held steady compared to last week’s adjusted numbers — 467 claims were to added and showed 9,381 were filed. One year ago 7,645 filed for unemployment.

This is the first week Arkansas has numbers for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

These are separate federal programs created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security Act (CARES Act). PUA is for people who are not eligible for regular unemployment. PEUC is for people who are unemployed, partially unemployed or can’t work due to COVID-19.

ARKANSAS PEUC

June 6: 7,110

May 30: 6,529

May 23: 5,490

May 16: 6,058

ARKANSAS PUA

June 20: 8,379

June 13: 8,957

June 6: 134,478

May 30: 93,604

In the third week of March, more than 9,200 people in the Natural State were first-time unemployment filers. The state peaked on April 4, with nearly 61,000 claims filed.

Nationally, 1.480 million initial claims were filed, according to DOL. This number is an increase even with certain businesses re-opening due to closures in March because of the pandemic.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 1,480,000 for the week ending 6/20 (-60,000).



Insured unemployment was 19,522,000 for the week ending 6/13 (-767,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) June 25, 2020

The country continues with its COVID-19 struggle when it comes to people getting jobs, per the DOL.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the U.S. is first in confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 2.3 million cumulative cases as of Thursday, June 25. Arkansas has a reported 240 deaths and more than 11,500 have recovered.

