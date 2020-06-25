AR: 9,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/20

Coronavirus

May 30 - June 20, Arkansas PUA/PEUC claims total 270,605

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Work progresses on a new home in a Little Rock, Ark., neighborhood. 2/19/ 2008. Employers slashed jobs by 63,000 in February, the most in five years, the starkest sign yet the country is heading dangerously toward recession or is in one already. Job losses were widespread, with hefty cuts coming from construction, manufacturing, retailing, financial services and a variety of professional and business services. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 9,135 initial unemployment claims filed in Arkansas for the week ending June 20, according to the Labor Department’s (DOL) weekly report.

Filings in Arkansas held steady compared to last week’s adjusted numbers — 467 claims were to added and showed 9,381 were filed. One year ago 7,645 filed for unemployment.

This is the first week Arkansas has numbers for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)  and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

These are separate federal programs created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security Act (CARES Act). PUA is for people who are not eligible for regular unemployment. PEUC is for people who are unemployed, partially unemployed or can’t work due to COVID-19.

ARKANSAS PEUC

  • June 6: 7,110
  • May 30: 6,529
  • May 23: 5,490
  • May 16: 6,058

ARKANSAS PUA

  • June 20: 8,379
  • June 13: 8,957
  • June 6: 134,478
  • May 30: 93,604

In the third week of March, more than 9,200 people in the Natural State were first-time unemployment filers. The state peaked on April 4, with nearly 61,000 claims filed.

Nationally, 1.480 million initial claims were filed, according to DOL. This number is an increase even with certain businesses re-opening due to closures in March because of the pandemic.

The country continues with its COVID-19 struggle when it comes to people getting jobs, per the DOL.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the U.S. is first in confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 2.3 million cumulative cases as of Thursday, June 25. Arkansas has a reported 240 deaths and more than 11,500 have recovered.

AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/13

AR: 9,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/6

AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/20

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers