AR: 9,900+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/27

The entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 9,938 people filed for unemployment for the first time, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report ending June 27.

It was not much of a change compared to last week’s 9,669 claims that were filed.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims in Arkansas increased to 9,274 from last week’s 8,379 applicants.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims were at 7,067 for the week ending June, 27, and last week 7,110 filed claims.

Initial claims dropped by 55,000 nationally to 1.4 million for the week ending June, 27, according to the DOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 1,427,000 for the week ending 6/27 (-55,000).



Insured unemployment was 19,290,000 for the week ending 6/20 (+59,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) July 2, 2020

The pandemic continues to be the reason for the high unemployment rate across the country, according to DOL.

Data from Johns Hopkins University reports 10,780 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 518,121 deaths globally, as of Thursday afternoon, July 2.

Arkansas has 22,075 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths. There are 6,098 active cases, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily pandemic briefing on Thursday, July 2.

AR: 9,000+ filed or unemployment — week ending 6/20

AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/13

AR: 9,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/6

AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/30