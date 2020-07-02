AR: absentee voting allowed amid COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — If you don’t feel comfortable voting in person in the November general election as a result of COVID-19 — you won’t have to.

Beginning Thursday, July 2, you may request an absentee ballot.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says the decision was made based on Secretary of State John Thurston’s interpretation of the current requirement to qualify for an absentee ballot.

How you’ll be able to vote in the November election has been a big issue nationwide. But, in Arkansas, the governor says everyone is in agreement.

“When it comes to easier access to the polls and a safe environment during COVID-19, we are all in agreement on this particular issue,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Thurston said, “the November election will look like all of the other elections in the past with the exception there will be folks wearing masks, there will be gloves, there will be hand sanitizer.”

The items are being purchased with CARES Act funding.

If you want to vote using an absentee ballot, applications must be submitted by October 27. You may still get a ballot in person until November 2.

Absentee ballots must be received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day or it won’t be accepted.

