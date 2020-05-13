AR: inmates at 2nd state prison test positive for COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 121 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s Tuesday, May 12, briefing.

Twenty-one cases are at correctional institutions: Three are at the Cummins Unit, according to the governor’s briefing. Eighteen are at the Randall L. Williams prison in Pine Bluff, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

At least 27 of the additional 100 new cases at the community level were in St. Francis County.

Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said regarding St. Francis County. “We really need to know who is positive and who is negative,” he said. “I’m really concerned about the cases we don’t know about.”

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION, FORREST CITY

Forrest City FCI (FCI) is in St. Francis County. It’s in eastern Arkansas, east of Little Rock and 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee. The inmate population there is about 1,900. More than 300 inmates are COVID-19 positive.

Dr. Smith said, “If you work at FCI, come forward and get tested so we can identify the cases.”