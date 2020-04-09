AR: Nearly 61,000 file for unemployment; week ending April 4

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —Arkansas’ unemployment claims were at a record 60,992 for the week ending April 4, this is an increase of 33,236 of people filing for the first time.

The week ending March 28, Arkansas had 27,756 initial unemployment claims (this number was adjusted from 26,944). The prior week, March 21, there were 9,275, according to the Department of Labor (DOL).

The DOL said COVID-19 continues to impact the number of people filing for unemployment for the first time for the last three weeks.

NATIONALLY: More than 6.6 million people filed for unemployment in the week ending April 4, that is a 3.1 percent increase of the advance number of initial claims. Last week (ending March 28) 6.9 million claims were filed, and the week before (ending March 21) 3.3 million filed for unemployment.

Three week total for initial claims: 16.8 million.

California continues to lead the country with most initial claims filed at 925,450, however that’s a drop of nearly 133,000 from the previous week (March 28).

Wyoming had the lowest amount of people filing for unemployment for the first time, 4,900.

CLAIMS EXPLAINER