AR: Nearly 61,000 file for unemployment; week ending April 4

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —Arkansas’ unemployment claims were at a record 60,992 for the week ending April 4, this is an increase of 33,236 of people filing for the first time.
The week ending March 28, Arkansas had 27,756 initial unemployment claims (this number was adjusted from 26,944). The prior week, March 21, there were 9,275, according to the Department of Labor (DOL).
The DOL said COVID-19 continues to impact the number of people filing for unemployment for the first time for the last three weeks.
NATIONALLY: More than 6.6 million people filed for unemployment in the week ending April 4, that is a 3.1 percent increase of the advance number of initial claims. Last week (ending March 28) 6.9 million claims were filed, and the week before (ending March 21) 3.3 million filed for unemployment.
Three week total for initial claims: 16.8 million.
California continues to lead the country with most initial claims filed at 925,450, however that’s a drop of nearly 133,000 from the previous week (March 28).
Wyoming had the lowest amount of people filing for unemployment for the first time, 4,900.
CLAIMS EXPLAINER
- Initial Claims: An initial claim is a claim filed by an unemployed individual after a separation from an employer. The claimant requests a determination of basic eligibility for the UI program.
- Continued Weeks Claimed: A person who has already filed an initial claim and who has experienced a week of unemployment then files a continued claim to claim benefits for that week of unemployment. Continued claims are also referred to as insured unemployment.
- Seasonal Adjustments and Annual Revisions: Over the course of a year, the weekly changes in the levels of initial claims and continued claims undergo regularly occurring fluctuations. These fluctuations may result from seasonal changes in weather, major holidays, the opening and closing of schools, or other similar events. Because these seasonal events follow a more or less regular pattern each year, their influence on the level of a series can be tempered by adjusting for regular seasonal variation. These adjustments make trend and cycle developments easier to spot. At the beginning of each calendar year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics provides the Employment and Training Administration (ETA) with a set of seasonal factors to apply to the unadjusted data during that year.