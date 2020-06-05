AR: positive COVID-19 case at 3rd state prison

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The North Central Unit prison reports its first positive case of COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) Spokesperson Cindy Murphy.

“An inmate tested positive today [June 4],” said Murphy. “We’re working with the Arkansas Department of Health to test all inmates and staff who had contact with the inmate.”

There are 795 inmates housed at the facility, according to ADC.

No word if the prison was placed on lockdown.

Wednesday night, June 3, families of inmates became concerned when they were told that some people were tested. “The guards are having to do all the work right now,” emailed one inmate to a family member.

LOCATIONS WHERE INMATES HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Cummins Unit, Grady

Randall L. Williams Unit, Pine Bluff

Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Forrest City

Here are the latest COVID numbers for the Department of Corrections. Numbers are current as of 6/3/20. Positive inmates (not recovered) are at the Cummins and Randall L. Williams Units. Positive staff are from various locations within the DOC. pic.twitter.com/N9PKWM1kdg — Arkansas Department of Corrections (@ADCPIO) June 4, 2020

