AR: positive COVID-19 case at 3rd state prison

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The North Central Unit prison reports its first positive case of COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) Spokesperson Cindy Murphy.
“An inmate tested positive today [June 4],” said Murphy. “We’re working with the Arkansas Department of Health to test all inmates and staff who had contact with the inmate.”
There are 795 inmates housed at the facility, according to ADC.
No word if the prison was placed on lockdown.
Wednesday night, June 3, families of inmates became concerned when they were told that some people were tested. “The guards are having to do all the work right now,” emailed one inmate to a family member.
LOCATIONS WHERE INMATES HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
- Cummins Unit, Grady
- Randall L. Williams Unit, Pine Bluff
- Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Forrest City
