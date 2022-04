LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted Thursday announcing Arkansas ranked second in the nation for in-class instruction during the pandemic.

According to District Administration, in the list of states where schools were most successful at remaining open, only Wyoming is in front of Arkansas, followed by Florida, South Dakota and Utah rounding out the top five.

To see DA’s full list, click here.

Gov. Hutchinson thanked state educators for making the ranking possible.