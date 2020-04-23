AR: Top 10 for possible secondary infections related to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas, a state without a shelter-in-place order, is near the top nationally when it comes to chances of secondary infections happening, according to data on the COVID Tracking Project website.

The website uses Rt.live. The “Rt” represents reproduction rate, or the number of people infected by an infectious person. It tracks the transmission on a state-by-state basis. The higher the Rt rate, the higher the spread.

10 states with the highest Rt rate (4/23)

Connecticut 1.26

Delaware 1.20

Nebraska 1.20 (no stay-at-home order)

California 1.19

Iowa 1.18 (no stay-at-home order)

N Dakota 1.17 (no stay-at-home order)

Arkansas 1.17 (no stay-at-home order)

Kansas 1.16

Minnesota 1.14

Illinois 1.12

When the Rt is above 1.0, the virus will spread quickly [more expected cases]. Below that and it will slow [fewer cases]. The Rt of 1.0 means one new coronavirus causes one new case on average, according to its website.

10 states with the lowest Rt rate (4/23)

Pennsylvania .74

Virginia .76

Vermont .82

Ohio .87

Louisiana .89

New York .90

Idaho .91

Indiana .81

Missouri .92

ABOUT “THE COVID TRACKING PROJECT”

The project was launched in early March 2020 by the co-founders of Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Data analysis is handled by Systrom and Thomas Vladeck. Keieger, along with Ryan O’Rourke and Robby Stein built the site.

It’s a volunteer-based data gathering organization that includes: data-gatherers, developers, scientists, reporters, designers, editors and other contributors, according to its website.

The goal of the data gathered is to identify cases, how many people have been tested and where, and how quickly the new coronavirus is likely to spread in each state.

Data is collected from all 50 states, five territories and the District of Columbia. The dataset is used across the United States and by research projects and agencies globally.