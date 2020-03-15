Area schools to distribute meals while closed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Arkansas public schools prepare for shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, some area schools are going the extra mile to distribute breakfast and lunch to students in need.

Alma Public Schools and Mountainburg Public Schools are two such districts that are implementing a new policy to ensure meals are dispersed as needed.

Starting Tuesday, both districts will have select locations where grab-and-go lunches can be picked up by any student, no questions asked.

Currently, the policy is allotting a full week’s worth of breakfast and lunches so each student is guaranteed a meal through Friday.

Fayetteville Public Schools is also implementing a similar policy by providing meals starting Monday to any child under 18 years old. The school district will have both pre-packaged food items as well as grab and go snacks.

Select school districts are also delivering food to those in need by bus delivery if a student cannot make it to one of the select locations.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA for updates.