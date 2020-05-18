Arkansas’ 3 casinos opening as decision on bars expected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ three casinos are reopening after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a decision is coming on whether bars can follow suit.

The casinos at the Oaklawn horse track in Hot Springs, Southland dog track in West Memphis and Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff planned to reopen Monday after the state approved their plans for enforcing new social distancing rules.

Each of the casinos will be limited to one-third capacity and are enforcing other restrictions.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday afternoon planned to announce whether bars can reopen.