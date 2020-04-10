Arkansas advises abortion clinic to halt out-of-state visits

Two people walk past exercise equipment that has been taped off to keep people from using it as part of the newest measure by Mayor Harold Perrin in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ top health official is encouraging a Little Rock abortion clinic to stop seeing patients from outside the state.

Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith on Thursday said officials investigated Little Rock Family Planning Services and found a significant portion of its patients were coming from out of state.

Smith said the state may issue further directives if the facility doesn’t follow its advice.

Arkansas has issued an order prohibiting elective procedures if they can be safely postponed, but officials have not said if that prohibits abortions.