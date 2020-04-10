Arkansas AG says order restricts abortions during outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general says an order preventing elective surgeries during the coronavirus outbreak applies to abortions that aren’t needed immediately to protect the life and health of the mother.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said the Health Department’s order applies to “medically unnecessary” abortions.

The Health Department has ordered health providers to reschedule any procedures that can be safely postponed, but has stopped short of saying whether that bans abortions.

The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas on Friday rose to at least 1,164. The state has had 21 deaths.

