Arkansas aims to allow some dental procedures on May 18, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday that the state of Arkansas aims to allow some dental procedures to resume on May 18.

In the interim, the Arkansas Department of Health will work with industry associations on proper guidelines to make sure consumers have confidence that protective measures are in place, Hutchinson said.

The ADH will issue a guidance document Friday afternoon detailing what provisions for resuming elective dental services. The document will outline what requirements Arkansas dentists will need to have in place before reopening, according to Health Secretary Nate Smith.

It will be a staged approach to returning to normal procedures, Smith said.

As May 18 approaches, the ADH will put out a directive of what exactly will be expected to resume on that date, according to the Health Secretary.