Arkansas AMI hotline ready to support parents, educators, and students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas AMI begins on Monday, March 30, and the state Department of Education says it’s ready to help educators, parents and students throughout the process.

Arkansas PBS, in partnership with the Division of Secondary and Elementary Education, is providing Arkansas AMI Learning Guides associated with its educational programming. The network will alter its regular programming to provide educational content for three specific grade-groups (PK-2, 3-5, 6-8).

These guides have been developed to support home-base instruction to promote activities that students and families may use to “practice existing skills, learn new topics, and interact with one another in a meaningful way.”

The Arkansas AMI Hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day to answer questions from educators, parents and students about the new process.

Arkansas AMI Hotline

1-833-353-6050

The hotline will be staffed by the Arkansas Department of Education.