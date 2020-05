LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced two decision points for lifting restrictions on businesses and activities in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said the state would announce its decision on reopening bars – and under what restrictions and guidelines – on May 18.

The governor said he would announce the decision on allowing summer camps and team sports to resume two days later on May 20.