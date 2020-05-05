Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor lifts ban on most out-of-state recreational travelers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas has lifted its restriction on out-of-state recreational travel for “non-hotspot states,” Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

Gov. Hutchinson said current hotspots include New York, New Orleans, New Jersey, and Connecticut, but the Secretary of Health, Dr. Nate Smith, can redetermine what is classified as a hot spot.

The move is “welcome news for the hotel and lodging industry,” Stacy Hurst, Secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Hurst said the industry has been “particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Gov. Hutchinson said the main objective is to allow travelers for neighboring states to visit Arkansas and stay overnight.

“Many of those states have low numbers, they’re not hotspots,” Hutchinson said.