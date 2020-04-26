Arkansas Children’s Hospital accepting homemade face masks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest are accepting needed homemade face masks to pass out to patients and their families.

While the hospitals have received many donations, more masks are needed to coincide with the government recommendation to wear a mask in public places such as grocery stores and hospitals.

Erica Phillips, Executive Director of Volunteer Engagement at Arkansas Children’s, says that the masks must come fully assembled and made from kid-savvy or solid colored cloth.

“We have received some [masks], but I would just say that as the public health recommendation continues to be encouraged we need to receive many more so that we can ensure we can provide these to our patients and families for their use in the hospital and when they go back home,” Phillips said.

The hospital has also partnered with local cleaning services to properly sanitize and clean the masks before they are passed out.