Arkansas Children’s Northwest pediatrician talks vaccines, returning to school

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As children prepare to return to school, many parents and families are faced with questions about safety and the decision to get vaccinated.

Dr. Christina Dalton with Arkansas Children’s Northwest spoke to KNWA/Fox 24 on schools, masking and vaccination as Arkansas faces another surge of COVID-19 infections.

“96% of the people coming to the hospital are unvaccinated,” Dr. Dalton said on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

For that reason, Dr. Dalton said she trusts the vaccine for children ages 12 and older, and the hospital encourages vaccinations for those who are eligible.

For those kids who can’t be vaccinated, Dr. Dalton recommends masking.

“[The virus] attaches to all of our respiratory particles,” Dr. Dalton said. “What the mask does is keep all of those particles inside so we’re not sharing them with all of our friends.”

She also says masking can protect from RSV transmission as well.

For parents who are wondering when their children will be eligible to be vaccinated, Dr. Dalton says it’s important to conduct thorough research.

“They really want to make sure that we have great data going forward so that we can say for sure that we really recommend this vaccine,” she said.

