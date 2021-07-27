Arkansas Children’s Hospital sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Arkansas Department of Health reports 2,650 active COVID-19 cases among kids age 0 to 17-years-old.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Hospital experienced a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations July 27.

According to a news release from the hospital, 24 patients were admitted with COVID-19. The record high is a 50% increase over any previous daily hospitalization peak the hospital has seen during the pandemic.

The hospital says previous peaks occurred earlier in July and in January. Of the 24 patients admitted, 7 are intensive care and 4 are on ventilators.

None of the patients have been fully immunized against COVID-19 even though more than half of them are eligible, according to the hospital.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state is reporting 2,650 active COVID-19 cases among kids age 0 to 17-years-old.

Arkansas Children’s asks families and the public to please vaccinate children who are eligible immediately.

“We will continue to see more kids get sick quickly and the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are by taking the vaccine, masking, and social distancing,” said a spokesperson for Arkansas Children’s.

