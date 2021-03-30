Arkansas cities free to create individual mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas cities are now free to create their own mask ordinances.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that since there is no more statewide mandate, cities can create their own.

This is a change from the beginning of the pandemic when the state limited how cities could enforce their own COVID-19 restrictions.

Today, Hutchinson said by lifting the mask mandate, he is also lifting any limitations on cities.

“They can consider it. I would be doubtful that very many cities will but that is their right under our constitution,” Hutchinson said.

The municipal league has previously offered a draft of a mask ordinance for cities to use.