Arkansas commits $10 million to enhanced student WiFi access

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the state will allocate $10 million for WiFi access points for students across Arkansas as learning moves increasingly online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund provided under the federal CARES Act.

The funds will provide approximately 20,000 devices with up to 24 months of high-speed unlimited data and will come at no cost to families or students, Hutchinson said.

The 20,000 devices will be cellular WiFi ‘hotspots,’ the governor later clarified.

Hutchinson said that so far, AT&T and T-Mobile have signed up as vendors with a potential third yet-to-be-announced.

The governor said the money would allocated to schools based on per-student population.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers