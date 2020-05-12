Arkansas congressional delegation announces additional low-income coronavirus relief funding

The west face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view. Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas congressional delegation announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded the state over $8 million in coronavirus relief “to assist low-income families with energy costs.”

The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment will receive $8,206,119 from HHS’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman announced in a release.

These funds were appropriated by Congress under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided $900 million in supplemental LIHEAP funding to help “prevent, prepare for, or respond to” home energy needs surrounding the national emergency created by the coronavirus, according to the statement.

“The CARES Act takes a comprehensive approach to help Arkansans struggling from the economic toll of this crisis. This funding will help keep families safe and healthy by assisting with energy costs during their time of need,” members said.