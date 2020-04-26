Arkansas COVID-19 Surge campaign effective in Day 2

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas and River Valley medical facilities are increasing their testing capabilities as part of a surge campaign to get as many Arkansans as possible tested.

The Arkansas Surge Campaign is a two day event which kicked off yesterday that is aimed at increasing the state’s testing abilities from 1,000 people to 1,500 people each day.

“We encourage everybody if you have symptoms to call in first — don’t just walk into the emergency room — call in,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “You’ll be screened and if you are determined to meet the requirements then you will have the opportunity to be tested.”

Governor Hutchinson praised the efforts of Washington County and Fort Smith medical facilities in a press briefing Saturday morning for the amount of tests they’ve conducted.