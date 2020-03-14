Arkansas creates COVID-19 hotline to prevent confusion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed Arkansans today about COVID-19 and methods to contain the spread of the outbreak and remain healthy.

Following that the Governor provided a COVID-19 hotline to call if you or a person you know may have symptoms of the virus. The hotline can be reached at 1-(800)-632-4502.

In addition to having the hotline at your service, officials recommend to constantly follow basic safety tips such as:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds

Disinfecting common areas

Avoid touching your face

Cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough

Practicing good hygiene

The hotline is operated 24/7 and is available to clear confusion about possible symptoms.