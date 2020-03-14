Arkansas creates COVID-19 hotline to prevent confusion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed Arkansans today about COVID-19 and methods to contain the spread of the outbreak and remain healthy.
Following that the Governor provided a COVID-19 hotline to call if you or a person you know may have symptoms of the virus. The hotline can be reached at 1-(800)-632-4502.
In addition to having the hotline at your service, officials recommend to constantly follow basic safety tips such as:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds
- Disinfecting common areas
- Avoid touching your face
- Cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough
- Practicing good hygiene
The hotline is operated 24/7 and is available to clear confusion about possible symptoms.