Arkansas creates COVID-19 hotline to prevent confusion

by: Peyton Knott

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed Arkansans today about COVID-19 and methods to contain the spread of the outbreak and remain healthy.

Following that the Governor provided a COVID-19 hotline to call if you or a person you know may have symptoms of the virus. The hotline can be reached at 1-(800)-632-4502.

In addition to having the hotline at your service, officials recommend to constantly follow basic safety tips such as:

  • Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds
  • Disinfecting common areas
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough
  • Practicing good hygiene

The hotline is operated 24/7 and is available to clear confusion about possible symptoms.

