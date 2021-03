LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is increasing the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to rural parts of the state.

The Department of Health has designated a vaccine distribution location in Conway, Pulaski, Lee, Mississippi and Dallas counties.

Clinics will be held each week at these locations on a first come first serve basis at no out-of-pocket expense.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says you can only get a shot here if you’re listed in the priority group eligible to be vaccinated.