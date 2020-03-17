Arkansas eases unemployment benefit hurdles over coronavirus

A United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio, which displays indices and stocks down, in Times Square, New York, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor is easing some of the restrictions for seeking unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus outbreak as two more casinos in the state temporarily closed.

Hutchinson on Tuesday said his order on unemployment would waive a one-week waiting period and make those applying immediately eligible.

The governor also said he directed Arkansas’ three casinos to close for the next two weeks. Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis and Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff say they are temporarily closing their facilities over concerns about the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19.

Oaklawn announced Sunday it was closing its casino.